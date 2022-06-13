North Carolina Man's Dreams Come True With $1 Million Lottery Win

A North Carolina man's dreams of winning a $1 million lottery prize have come true and it's all thanks to changing up his routine.

Yamir Bryant, of Arden, is no stranger to buying a lottery ticket; however, he recently went to a different store than the one he typically frequents to see if it would bring him more luck. Fortunately for Bryant, the change proved to be exactly what he needed to make his dreams come true, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I always say I'm going to win a million dollars," he said. "I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon."

Bryant stopped by the CitiStop on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville last week to pick up a Millionaire Maker ticket. When he scratched the ticket with his wife and revealed the $1 million prize, he couldn't believe his luck.

"I ran around the house screaming like a little girl," he joked. "I thought I was hallucinating and said, 'I'm tripping!'"

Bryant claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (June 10), where he had to choose between accepting his prize as an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years or as a one time, lump sum payment of $600,000. In the end, he chose the latter, bringing home a grand total of $426,069 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

When asked about his plans for his new winnings, he told lottery officials he has a list things he wants to do, including paying off his wife's car, moving, and getting ready to help with the expenses for his sons' athletic endeavors at school.