Radiohead Fans, Rejoice! The Smile Just Announced North American Tour Dates
By Katrina Nattress
June 14, 2022
The Smile have been blowing fans minds (including The Strokes' Julian Casablancas') in Europe, and now those in North America will get to experience it, too. The band, which features Radiohead bandmates Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, dropped their debut album last month, and now have announced a slew of winter tour dates to support it.
The trek begins November 14 in Providence, Rhode Island, and concludes December 21 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale June 17 at 10am local time. Get more ticket info here and see The Smile's announcement plus the full list of tour dates below.
The Smile North American tour dates
Mon Nov 14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Wed Nov 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Fri Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Sun Nov 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein
Wed Nov 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri Nov 25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sat Nov 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Mon Nov 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre –
Tue Nov 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Thu Dec 01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Sat Dec 03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Sun Dec 04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Tue Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
Thu Dec 08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sat Dec 10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Wed Dec 14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Fri Dec 16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Sun Dec 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Dec 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium