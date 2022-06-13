Radiohead Fans, Rejoice! The Smile Just Announced North American Tour Dates

The Smile have been blowing fans minds (including The Strokes' Julian Casablancas') in Europe, and now those in North America will get to experience it, too. The band, which features Radiohead bandmates Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, dropped their debut album last month, and now have announced a slew of winter tour dates to support it.

The trek begins November 14 in Providence, Rhode Island, and concludes December 21 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale June 17 at 10am local time. Get more ticket info here and see The Smile's announcement plus the full list of tour dates below.