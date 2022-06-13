Radiohead Fans, Rejoice! The Smile Just Announced North American Tour Dates

By Katrina Nattress

June 14, 2022

Photo: Alex Lake

The Smile have been blowing fans minds (including The Strokes' Julian Casablancas') in Europe, and now those in North America will get to experience it, too. The band, which features Radiohead bandmates Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, dropped their debut album last month, and now have announced a slew of winter tour dates to support it.

The trek begins November 14 in Providence, Rhode Island, and concludes December 21 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale June 17 at 10am local time. Get more ticket info here and see The Smile's announcement plus the full list of tour dates below.

The Smile North American tour dates

Mon Nov 14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Wed Nov 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Fri Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sun Nov 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein

Wed Nov 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri Nov 25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sat Nov 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Mon Nov 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre –

Tue Nov 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Thu Dec 01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Sat Dec 03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Sun Dec 04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Tue Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

Thu Dec 08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sat Dec 10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Wed Dec 14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Fri Dec 16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Sun Dec 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Dec 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Radiohead
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.