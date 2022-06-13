Stray Dog Rescued From Gorilla Exhibit At San Diego Zoo Safari Park
By Sarah Tate
June 13, 2022
Visitors at the San Diego Safari Park were met with a scary surprise at the gorilla exhibit on Sunday (June 12) when a stray dog was seen inside the enclosure.
According to officials at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, visitors reported seeing a dog in distress inside the gorilla enclosure, running around to avoid the larger animal. As they worked to get the attention of zoo officials, other visitors began calling the gorilla's name to try and distract it from the stray dog, per CBS 8.
In a statement from the Park, officials said, "Wildlife care specialists successfully recalled the two gorillas out of the habitat so the dog could be removed," adding that "recall training is a part of the regular safety procedures at the Park."
The San Diego Human Society responded to the scene around 6 p.m. to rescue the pup, identified as a male shepherd without a microchip. Another dog was reportedly also loose in the park, and both have been removed. No animals and no humans were hurt during the incident.
On Sunday, San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Officers responded to the @sdzsafaripark after a dog had gotten in to the gorilla enclosure. As soon as zoo staff saw the dog, they moved the gorillas out and our Humane Officers were able to safely move in and get the shepherd. pic.twitter.com/N2V33vY4eD— San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) June 13, 2022
"As soon as zoo staff saw the dog, they moved the gorillas out," the SD Humane Society said. "Our Humane Officers were able to move in and safely leash the shepherd and bring him back to our Escondido Campus for evaluation."
Because the shepherd has no microchip, he was placed on stray hold at the Humane Society as they search for his owner. As of Monday, the dog, who they are calling Mighty Joe Young, is doing well after his scary encounter.