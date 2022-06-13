Stray Dog Rescued From Gorilla Exhibit At San Diego Zoo Safari Park

By Sarah Tate

June 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Visitors at the San Diego Safari Park were met with a scary surprise at the gorilla exhibit on Sunday (June 12) when a stray dog was seen inside the enclosure.

According to officials at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, visitors reported seeing a dog in distress inside the gorilla enclosure, running around to avoid the larger animal. As they worked to get the attention of zoo officials, other visitors began calling the gorilla's name to try and distract it from the stray dog, per CBS 8.

In a statement from the Park, officials said, "Wildlife care specialists successfully recalled the two gorillas out of the habitat so the dog could be removed," adding that "recall training is a part of the regular safety procedures at the Park."

The San Diego Human Society responded to the scene around 6 p.m. to rescue the pup, identified as a male shepherd without a microchip. Another dog was reportedly also loose in the park, and both have been removed. No animals and no humans were hurt during the incident.

"As soon as zoo staff saw the dog, they moved the gorillas out," the SD Humane Society said. "Our Humane Officers were able to move in and safely leash the shepherd and bring him back to our Escondido Campus for evaluation."

Because the shepherd has no microchip, he was placed on stray hold at the Humane Society as they search for his owner. As of Monday, the dog, who they are calling Mighty Joe Young, is doing well after his scary encounter.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.