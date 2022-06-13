Stray Dog Rescued From Gorilla Exhibit At San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Visitors at the San Diego Safari Park were met with a scary surprise at the gorilla exhibit on Sunday (June 12) when a stray dog was seen inside the enclosure.

According to officials at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, visitors reported seeing a dog in distress inside the gorilla enclosure, running around to avoid the larger animal. As they worked to get the attention of zoo officials, other visitors began calling the gorilla's name to try and distract it from the stray dog, per CBS 8.

In a statement from the Park, officials said, "Wildlife care specialists successfully recalled the two gorillas out of the habitat so the dog could be removed," adding that "recall training is a part of the regular safety procedures at the Park."

The San Diego Human Society responded to the scene around 6 p.m. to rescue the pup, identified as a male shepherd without a microchip. Another dog was reportedly also loose in the park, and both have been removed. No animals and no humans were hurt during the incident.