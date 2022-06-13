This Is The Best Foodie Destination In California
June 13, 2022
A Los Angeles restaurant is being credited as the best foodie destination in California.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best foodie destinations in every state, which included Chi Spacca as the top choice for California.
"There are way too many restaurants in Los Angeles (let alone the rest of California!), but if we have to pick just one that exemplifies LA's approach to cuisine, it's Chi Spacca, which describes itself as 'an Italian steakhouse on steroids,'" Eat This, Not That's Kristin Corpuz wrote.
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best foodie destinations in every state:
- Alabama- Yo' Mama's (Birmingham)
- Alaska- The Bagel Shop (Homer)
- Arizona- Cafe Monarch (Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- Ed Walker's Drive-In & Restaurant (Fort Smith)
- California- Chi Spacca (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Edelweiss German Restaurant (Colorado Springs)
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch (New Haven)
- Delaware- Jessop's Tavern (New Castle)
- Florida- La Teresita Restaurant (Tampa)
- Georgia- Canoe (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Tinroof (Kahului)
- Idaho- Fork (Boise)
- Illinois- The Publican (Chicago)
- Indiana- Milktooth (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Centro (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que (Kansas City)
- Kentucky- Doc Crows (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Dooky Chase Restaurant (New Orleans)
- Maine- Portland Lobster Company (Portland)
- Maryland- The Point Crab House & Grill (Arnold)
- Massachusetts- Modern Pastry (Boston)
- Michigan- Greg & Lou's Family Restaurant (Owosso)
- Minnesota- 112 Eatery (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Weidmann's (Meridian)
- Missouri- Flat Creek Restaurant (Cape Fair)
- Montana- Montana Ale Works (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Dish Restaurant (Lincoln)
- Nevada- Crepe Expectations (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Republic (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Battello (Jersey City)
- New Mexico- Indian Pueblo Kitchen (Albuquerque)
- New York- Artichoke Basille's Pizza (New York City)
- North Carolina- Cúrate (Asheville)
- North Dakota- Walrus Restaurant (Bismarck)
- Ohio- The Olde Dutch Restaurant (Logan)
- Oklahoma- The Mule (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Kachka (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Pat's King of Steaks (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- O Dinis (East Providence)
- South Carolina- Nigel's Good Food (North Charleston)
- South Dakota- Phillips Avenue Diner (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Biscuit Love (Nashville)
- Texas- Franklin BBQ (Austin)
- Utah- Red Iguana (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- The Farmhouse Tap & Grill (Burlington)
- Virginia- Supper (Richmond)
- Washington- The Pink Door (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Hillbilly Hot Dog (Lesage)
- Wisconsin- MACS (Wisconsin Dells)
- Wyoming- Eggington's (Casper)