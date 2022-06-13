This Is The Best Foodie Destination In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited as the best foodie destination in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best foodie destinations in every state, which included Modern Pastry as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"You might have heard of Mike's Pastry, and while it's definitely worth a visit, more locals favor Modern, which is a smaller setup with pastries that are just as good (if not better)," Eat This, Not That's Kristin Corpuz wrote. "Cannolis are a staple, naturally, but you should also try the strawberry cheesecake and the eclairs."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best foodie destinations in every state: