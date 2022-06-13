This Is The Closest National Park To Cleveland

When you think of vast, stunning land; the first states that come to mind might be exclusively out West. Ohioans do not need to travel far to see nationally acclaimed beauty just miles from their doorsteps.

According to a list put together by Stacker, the closest national park to downtown Cleveland is the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Cuyahoga Valley National Park is just over 20 miles outside of the city and it takes less than an hour to get there. It became an official national park in 2000 and sees just shy of three million visitors per year. The land encompasses a total of 32,571.88 acres.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to find the closest national park:

"National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park."

For more a complete list of parks within reasonable driving distance visit HERE.