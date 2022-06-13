This Is The Most Popular Flight Out Of Charlotte

By Sarah Tate

June 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country, seeing thousands of travelers take to the skies each day to get to their final destination. But have you ever wondered where they were going?

Using 2021 data from the Department of Transportation, luggage storage app Bounce compiled a list of the most popular domestic flights out of 20 major airports around the country, including the Queen City's very own Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

According to the report, the data only includes domestic flights and in the event of a tie between cities, the most popular location from the previous year was used. Some of the top destinations include: New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, Anchorage and Denver.

So what is the most popular flight out of Charlotte?

Orlando

According to the data, the most traveled flight out of Charlotte is to Orlando, Florida. Whether travelers want to hit theme parks like Walt Disney World or Universal Studios, make a pit stop on the way to the beach or simply escape to a warmer climate, Orlando was the top place to fly. In fact, nearly 615,000 people traveled from Charlotte to Orlando via CLT.

Check out the full report here to see some of the top travel destinations in the country.

