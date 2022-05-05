Surprise Proposal At Nashville Airport Stuns Flight Attendant

A flight attendant from Nashville got the surprise of a lifetime when she arrived at Nashville International Airport to find her boyfriend waiting to propose.

Julienne Irwin, a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines, had just touched down at BNA when she saw her now-fiancé Seve Tombrink holding up a sign with her name, WKRN reports. As she got closer, he flipped the sign over to reveal his own last name and a very important question: "Will you marry me?"

Irwin was expecting a proposal at some point but was truly surprised when it happened.

"The sign at first I had my last name on it. And I thought, 'Oh, he's just being funny.' He knew I had kind of a difficult trip," she said. "So I thought he was being a little goofy. And then he flipped it and had his last name. And will you marry me? And of course, that's when it dawned on me. I had zero inclination before that."

So what was her response? She said yes! Southwest Airlines even shared the emotional moment on Twitter.

"We're not crying we just have something in our eyes..." the airline said in a tweet on Sunday (May 1), sharing photos of the airport proposal.