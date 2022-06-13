This Stat Favors Celtics Heading Into Game 5 Of NBA Finals

By Jason Hall

June 13, 2022

2022 NBA Finals - Game Four
Photo: Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are currently listed as four-point road underdogs heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

However, one statistic suggests the Celtics should be favored.

Coming off a 107-97 loss in Game 4 on Friday (June 10), Boston looks to extend its perfect winning streak in playoff games after dropping a loss in the previous game.

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs before back-to-back seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the second-round and Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston avenged losses to the Bucks in Games 1, 3 and 5 with wins in Games 2, 4 and 6 before a series-clinching Game 7 victory.

The Celtics kept their streak alive in the Eastern Conference Finals by avenging losses to the Heat in Games 1, 3 and 6 with victories in Games 2, 4 and 7.

Boston also managed to bounce back from a 107-88 blowout loss in Game 2 with a decisive 116-100 victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"You can take positives out of anything," Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said while addressing the streak via ESPN. "Obviously, I think we can be in a better position than we're in, but we're not. It's 2-2. Still, nothing to hang your head about. A lot of great basketball is still in front of us. We take our mistakes and learn from them and you apply it as best you can going forward. I still think we are in a great spot.

"I'm excited to see how we respond over the next couple of days. I mean, it's exciting. It's the biggest stage in the world. I'll take our group, our guys, versus anybody. So I'm looking forward to it."

The Celtics and Warriors will tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET for Game 5 of the NBA Finals airing live on ABC.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.