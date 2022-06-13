This Stat Favors Celtics Heading Into Game 5 Of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are currently listed as four-point road underdogs heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

However, one statistic suggests the Celtics should be favored.

Coming off a 107-97 loss in Game 4 on Friday (June 10), Boston looks to extend its perfect winning streak in playoff games after dropping a loss in the previous game.

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs before back-to-back seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the second-round and Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston avenged losses to the Bucks in Games 1, 3 and 5 with wins in Games 2, 4 and 6 before a series-clinching Game 7 victory.

The Celtics kept their streak alive in the Eastern Conference Finals by avenging losses to the Heat in Games 1, 3 and 6 with victories in Games 2, 4 and 7.

Boston also managed to bounce back from a 107-88 blowout loss in Game 2 with a decisive 116-100 victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"You can take positives out of anything," Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said while addressing the streak via ESPN. "Obviously, I think we can be in a better position than we're in, but we're not. It's 2-2. Still, nothing to hang your head about. A lot of great basketball is still in front of us. We take our mistakes and learn from them and you apply it as best you can going forward. I still think we are in a great spot.

"I'm excited to see how we respond over the next couple of days. I mean, it's exciting. It's the biggest stage in the world. I'll take our group, our guys, versus anybody. So I'm looking forward to it."

The Celtics and Warriors will tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET for Game 5 of the NBA Finals airing live on ABC.