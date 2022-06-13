WATCH: Brazen Trio Of Reckless Drivers Do Burnouts In Front Of Police

Of all the places one might choose to perform a burnout with their car, the parking lot in front of a police station might not be the best choice. At least, that's what three individuals in Michigan recently found out, according to the Drive.

A trio of reckless drivers caught the attention of Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin when they were performing burnouts with their vehicles in front of the Dearborn police station. When it happened, Shahin was in his office, where he could hear the familiar sounds of a burnout. Then he looked out of his window, and saw it happening right in front of him.

When the chief bolted outside to grab the individuals' license plate numbers, he saw them hanging out of the vehicles' windows and taunting him. Officers quickly tracked down the offenders and impounded all three vehicles that were involved. Two of the vehicles were forfeited to the police.

“If you’re reckless driving–and I want to be clear here–if you’re driving recklessly and you’re putting people’s lives in danger, your car’s going to be pulled over, you’re going to be arrested, your car’s going to be impounded, and if it meets the criteria, the vehicle will be forfeited, if you’re putting other people’s lives at risk,” Shahin said.

In the last five months since Shahin has taken over as chief, tickets for hazardous moving violations have gone up 680 percent.