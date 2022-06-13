Woman Who Reportedly Witnessed Trouble's Death Speaks Out

"It took a lot for me to put my page back up," the woman said in an Instagram post. "I don't like the evil things that's being said about me all the false narratives, & the threats, I don't have nothing to prove to social media to the ones that know me personally know my heart is gold & my story will be told...this situation has mentally messed me up & traumatized me."



According to numerous reports, Trouble paid a visit to Royce while she was at home at the St. James apartment complex in Conyer after he left a club in a yellow Lamborghini. Trouble and Royce were sleeping in her bed when Royce's ex-boyfriend Jamichael Jones arrived at the apartment. Once he discovered the two in bed together, Jones reportedly began to beat her, which woke up Trouble. Jones and the rapper started fighting before Jones pulled out a gun and shot Trouble in the chest. After jones fled, police arrived and declared the rapper dead on the scene.



Jamichael Jones was arrested a few days after the incident after he turned himself in. He's been charged with felony murder, home invasion and misdemeanor battery. Meanwhile, Trouble is expected to be laid to rest today during a funeral service in Atlanta.

