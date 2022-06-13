Wrestling Legend Jeff Hardy Arrested

All Elite Wrestling star and WWE legend Jeff Hardy was arrested overnight in Volusia County, Florida.

Hardy was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (third offense within 10 years), driving on a suspended/revoked license and a violation of restrictions placed on a driver's license on a $3,500 bond Monday (June 13), according to public records on Volusia County, Florida government website.

The former world champion had previously been arrested for driving under the influence twice since 2018, having previously been charged with DWI in his native North Carolina following a car crash in March 2018, as well as a second DWI arrest in North Carolina in October 2019.

Hardy and his brother, Matt, were scheduled to compete in a three-way ladder match against the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungleboy and Luchasaurus) during the upcoming episode of Dynamite on Wednesday (June 15).

Hardy made his AEW debut in March after being released from his WWE contract in December and completed a 90-day non-compete clause period before being able to sign with another televised wrestling company.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported Hardy was ordered and refused to attend rehab following an incident at a WWE house show on December 4.

Hardy was reportedly aware that he'd be punished in some way if he refused to attend rehab, which eventually resulted in his release, according to Meltzer.

On December 9, Fightful.com initially reported WWE released Hardy after offering "help and rehab," which "was not accepted."

Hardy's wife, Beth, denied the initial reports on Thursday (December 9) via Twitter.

"Jeff is good. We are good. Post that you 'heard' that. Thanks," Beth Hardy tweeted, which was later retweeted by her husband.