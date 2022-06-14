1 Texas Bar Landed Among America's 30 Best Rooftop Bars

What's better than enjoying a night out with a beautiful view? Rooftop bars are the perfect place to hang out with friends, grab a drink, and enjoy some fresh air.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's 30 best rooftop bars. The website states, "At these hangouts, with unrivaled locations perched high above some of America’s most beautiful cities, the experience can all be yours."

One Texas rooftop bar made the list: P6 in Austin. So what makes this rooftop bar so special? LoveFOOD explains:

"With wicker chairs, soft-lit lanterns, marble tables and stunning vistas of the Lady Bird Lake, P6 is the phoenix that rose from the ashes of a former car park. It is one of several hospitality options offered by the Austin arm of The Line hotel, where guests can come to escape the chaos of city life and unwind in front of the Texas sunset. This open-air lounge bar is perfect for dinner or drinks, with happy hour kicking off at 4pm until 6pm on weekdays. If you don’t need to be up for work on Monday, there are Sunday night savings of $20 (£16) off wine by the bottle."