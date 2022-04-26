1 Texas Pool Bar Among '12 Fabulous Swim-Up Pool Bars Across America'

Summer time is near and warmer weather is upon us. There's no better way to cool off than with a swim-up pool bar.

Cheapism compiled a list of 12 fabulous swim-up bars across America. The website states, "The concept of the swim-up bar started in — where else? — Las Vegas, and many of America's best H2O cocktail hangouts are still in Sin City. But they're also in Texas, Wisconsin, Ohio, and beyond. Here's a look at America's best pool bars, the ultimate achievement in adult leisure culture."

One Texas pool bar landed on the list. According to the website, The Cove at the San Luis Resort Spa & Conference Center in Galveston is among the best. The website explains:

"Sip drinks and nibble on high-end appetizers at the Cove's tropical pool. Some swim-up bars spend big bucks to try to create an artificial beach atmosphere. The Cove just built their pool next to one. Feast your eyes on swaying palm trees and an endless expanse of blue sea compliments of the surprisingly tropical Gulf of Mexico. If you're feeling extra fancy, poolside spa services are available."

