5-Year-Old Texas Boy Bit By Copperhead Snake Hiding In Leaves: 'So Scared'

A 5-year-old boy was bit by a venomous copperhead snake outside his family's home near Houston.

The boy, Daniel, was helping his uncle with yard work, raking up leaves at the time of the snake bite on June 1, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Daniel unknowingly picked up the snake, which was hidden in the leaves. The snake bit Daniel, injecting venom into his hand.

Daniel's uncle quickly unlatched the copperhead snake with a pair of gardening shears and the 5-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, where Daniel's mother, Brandy Smith, met them. Smith shared more details about the hospital visit on her Facebook page. "Yesterday Daniel was bit by a copperhead. We got to the ER extremely quick and we’re blessed to find out Dr. Spencer Greene was on-site to treat him. Dr. G is one of the top toxicologist in the country. Please keep my little guy in your prayers as he continues to heal," she said.

Smith added that Daniel's range of motion and labs are "good" and they went home later that day. "I’ve truly never been so scared in my life. I am so thankful for Dr G, the nurses at KW and all the prayers we’ve received," Smith said, alongside two photos of Daniel in the hospital and his swollen hand.

Copperhead snakes are part of the largest family of venomous snakes in Texas — pit vipers, according to the Star-Telegram, citing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Their camouflage makes them difficult to spot. "Because they are so well-camouflaged, most bites occur when a snake is accidentally picked up or sat or laid on. Always use care when picking up or flipping over logs, boards, old tin or other items where copperheads may be resting," TPWD said.