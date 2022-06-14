Children Are Getting Infected With Three Viruses At The Same Time

Some experts believe children are being infected with as many as three different types of viruses at a time due to having weakened immune systems brought on by COVID-19 protocols.

Thomas Murray, an infection-control expert and associate professor of pediatrics at Yale University, told the Washington Post that his team has treated children battling seven common viruses -- adenovirus, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus, influenza and parainfluenza, along with COVID-19, with some dealing with as many as 2-3 viruses at a time.

"That's not typical for any time of year and certainly not typical in May and June," Murray said.

CDC data obtained by Daily Mail showed influenza levels among young children were at lower levels before an abnormal surge began recently in the early summer months, which typically serves as a dead period for respiratory infections.

Additionally, the rhinovirus, or common cold, usually isn't severe enough to lead to hospitalizations, but has in recent cases and, like influenza, has failed to taper off with warmer weather this year.

Researchers also believe the Yamagata strain of flu -- which hasn't been present since earl 2020 -- could possibly make a return amid the sudden increase in various common viruses.

"It's a massive natural experiment," said Michael Mina, an epidemiologist and chief science officer for eMed, via the Washington Post, adding that the increase is likely due to the American population's lack of exposure to previously common viruses during the past two years. "When you have a lot of people who don't have immunity, the impact of the season is less. It's like free rein."

You can read more on the sudden increase in the viruses here.