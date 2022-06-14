Decision Made On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status After Arrest

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Hardy's first breath sample was at 0.294, nearly three and a half more times the state's legal limit of 008 and that the wrestler's performance on the sobriety exercises provided reasonable cause to arrest him for DUI on Monday, WESH reports.

Hardy was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (third offense within 10 years), driving on a suspended/revoked license and a violation of restrictions placed on a driver's license on a $3,500 bond Monday, according to public records on Volusia County, Florida government website.

The former world champion had previously been arrested for driving under the influence twice since 2018, having previously been charged with DWI in his native North Carolina following a car crash in March 2018, as well as a second DWI arrest in North Carolina in October 2019.

Hardy and his brother, Matt, were scheduled to compete in a three-way ladder match against the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungleboy and Luchasaurus) during the upcoming episode of Dynamite on Wednesday (June 15).

The Wrestling Observer 's Dave Meltzer reports WarnerMedia -- which airs AEW's Dynamite and Rampage on TBS and TNT, respectively -- was told to cease promotion involving Hardy in any advertisements, including the three-way ladder match scheduled for Wednesday.

Matt Hardy released a statement regarding his brother's arrest on his verified Twitter account Tuesday (June 14) morning.

"It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday," Matt Hardy tweeted. "Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time."