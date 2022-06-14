Flea Shares John Frusciante Guitar Solo Video: 'It's Like Breathing To Him'
By Katrina Nattress
June 14, 2022
Earlier this month, the Red Hot Chili Peppers embarked on their first tour with John Frusciante in 15 years, and from the looks of it the guitarist is picking up right where he left off. If you're skeptical, just take a look at this clip of a recent guitar solo that his bandmate Flea posted on Instagram.
"yeeeeeeah, throw it down john," the bassist captioned the video of Frusciante wailing. "It’s like breathing for him. I treasure the moments."
RHCP are currently touring in Europe and will continue that leg before heading to North America in July. See a full list of tour date here and Flea's post below.
Since reuniting with the band in 2019, Frusciante has discussed both his decision to quit (again) back in 2009 and his decision to come back 10 years later. Flea also recalled the tearful conversation that led to his most recent return.
The former bandmates were having dinner with their significant others, and during a moment alone Flea let his feelings be known. "I was just like, ‘Dude, just from my heart, I f**king miss playing with you,'” he divulged, revealing that tears began to fill his eyes after the words left his mouth. “I hadn't said that to him, because I wanted to respect what he would want to do. He was very respectful about what we were doing, even though I imagined it wasn't always easy for him.”
But Frusciante had been feeling the same way, and his eyes began welling up with tears, too. “He responded to me saying, ‘I really miss playing with you too,’” Flea said.
Flea told singer Anthony Kiedis about the interaction and they made the tough decision to replace then-guitarist Josh Klinghoffer with Frusciante.
“Through a little bit of cosmic meditation, we arrived at the place where we really had no choice,” Kiedis explained. “It was heartbreaking to say goodbye to Josh, but it was also heart opening to have John back.”