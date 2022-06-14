Florence + The Machine Festival Set Registers As Earthquake

A recent Florence + The Machine show was so crowded that it shook the ground enough to register as an earthquake, according to data experts.

Florence + The Machine were performing at the Tempelhof Sounds festival in Berlin, Germany, on Friday (June 10) night when scientists recorded a 1.4 magnitude tremor similar to an earthquake, though there were no reports of a natural quake at the time, per Uproxx. According to reports from German outlet rbbl24, one festival attendee noted that "quite a few" people in the crowd of 60,000 jumped at the same time, likely causing the ground to move enough to register as a small quake. The fan even said "you could feel the vibrations on site."

Data scientist Jens Skapski believes this is probably what caused the tremor, saying, "The signals probably go back to a concert. We don't usually have earthquakes in Berlin, that's why I wanted to know more about it."

According to rbbl24, three private seismological stations near the venue registered a 1.4 magnitude tremor that lasted around a minute. Skapski said the tremor was the "equivalent to a small earthquake," noting, however, that a "natural earthquake would be shorter and with a higher frequency."