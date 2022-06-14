Here's The Best Cheap Tourist Attraction In Colorado

It doesn't hurt to save some money while taking a vacation. Some of the best experiences are available for low prices or just straight up free, and there are plenty of them in the United States. Thankfully, Cheapism knows where to find the cheapest, must-see tourist attractions in every state:

"The search factored in ways to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, whether in rural or urban settings. We did not set a specific price ceiling for the attractions, but where fees are imposed, they're generally less than $20 for adults and cheaper for children, seniors, military members, and sometimes for students; stated price ranges reflect these discounts or different tour options."

Here's their pick for Colorado: Mesa Verde Cliff Dwellings!