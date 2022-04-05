The Is Colorado's Cheapest And Most Delicious Steak

A hearty steak dinner can often be a luxury, but you don't have to burn a hole in your wallet to get your hands on this cut of beef. Cheapism found the best restaurants serving budget-friendly steaks that are very tasty.

"These dining establishments go beyond a chain restaurant mentality and have a local history and rave customer reviews, from favorite local steakhouses that serve well-priced cuts with generous extras or steak-centric meals served family-style to more upscale steakhouses with noteworthy happy hours or specials offering savings off a pricey bill," the website explains.

The cheapest steak you can find in Colorado is at...

Bonny & Read!

Writers explained why they picked this longtime Colorado Springs restaurant:

"Steaks start at $29 at Bonny and Read — and they are served up with sides included. Starters such as Boston clams, spinach and fried goat cheese, and lobster corn chowder are also popular."