Here's The Best Small City In Florida

Small cities have become more appealing to both future residents and tourists seeking alternatives to expensive and bigger destinations. Thrillist decided to highlight 10 amazing cities that blend small-town charm and urban life, including one Florida spot.

Fort Myers got a huge nod from writers for its wellspring of fun activities, bike rides along the beach to local recreational areas, and attractions. Meredith Heil shares what makes this place so almost perfect:

"Forget Miami. Smell ya later, Tampa. It’s all about fun in the sun in Fort Myers, one of Florida’s most underrated beachfront escapes. This laid-back small city makes good use of its positioning on the state’s western edge, with easy access to a number of idyllic islands as well as inland draws like wildlife preserves, outdoor recreational areas, and, perhaps most famously, a network of world-class baseball stadiums and practice facilities that spring to life each March during MLB’s Spring Training. Fort Myers is also rife with excellent places to eat and drink, from sandy seafood shacks and buzzy breweries to white tablecloth emporiums. And don’t forget about the beaches: miles of soft sand giving way to warm, crashing waves, bordered by a bounty of secluded pockets to lounge the day away."