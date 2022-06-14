Kanye West Puts Adidas CEO On Blast For Allegedly Ripping Off Yeezy Slides

By Tony M. Centeno

June 14, 2022

Kanye West
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West has been virtually silent on social media outside of pushing his Yeezy GAP collection and teasing his McDonald's collaboration. However, he made a brief comeback just call out Adidas' CEO for allegedly copying the design for his Yeezy slides.

On Monday, June 13, Ye returned to Instagram to go express his thoughts about Adidas' plans to release their Adilette 22 sandals next week. After a preview of the flip-flops hit social media recently, the Yeezy founder apparently believes that the sneaker company he's been working with for seven years ripped of his Yeezy slides. In his post, he referred to the sandals as "fake Yeezy" and called out Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted specifically.

“THIS IS YE driving down the same street Kobe passed on,” Ye wrote in his now-deleted post. “Maybe I feel that Mamba spirit right now To Kasper I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more To all sneaker culture To every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll loose their contract or be called crazy Bravery is not being afraid Bravery is overcoming your fear for your truth. This Ye with the blue paint on my face These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves I’m not talking to DC about this either Kasper come talk to me Happy Monday.”

The sandals in question have similar colorways and overall shape, however, the design looks completely different. So far, Rørsted nor his company has responded to Ye's accusations. Take a look at the the upcoming adidas sandals and Ye's Yeezy slides below along with more words from Ye to Rørsted.

