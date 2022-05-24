Kanye West Is Reimagining McDonald's Packaging
By Tony M. Centeno
May 24, 2022
Kanye West has resurfaced on social media to announce his new endeavor with McDonald's.
The rapper-producer took to his Instagram on Monday, May 23, to upload his first post since March following his 24-hour ban from the app. Ye uploaded an image of what his contribution to the fast food chain will look like to his Instagram Stories. The photo features a McDonald's sandwich in a unique wrapping designed by Ye and Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. The image also has "Next it's the fries" below the sandwich, which is a bar from Ye's 2005 hit "Gold Digger." Ye's forthcoming collaboration was also printed on the front page of the New York Times as an ad.
Ye via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/Sc3Wmkrmp2— Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) May 23, 2022
"Ye teams up with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging," Ye's Instagram caption said.
Kanye West and McDonald's have been teasing their collaboration since the beginning of the year. Ye and Mickey D's first turned heads during Super Bowl LVI when they aired the now-infamous commercial of the rapper pulling up to a McDonald's drive-thru to a "uhhhhhhhh"... well, fans know the rest.
"Hey, can I get uhhhhhhhhhhhh…" @McDonalds #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xgZF3IIewE— Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 13, 2022
Despite the jaw-dropping announcement, there's still no confirmation on whether all items will have Ye's packaging or just select items. However, based on the lyric under the cube-shaped sandwich, we could see what Ye's version of the fry containers will look like soon enough.
The announcement arrived on the same day that XXXTentacion's estate and Columbia Records revealed that Ye's collaboration with the late rapper will formally drop on Friday following the release of the Look At Me: XXXTENTACION documentary on Hulu. "True Love" will be featured on Donda 2 and XXXTentacion's upcoming album, both of which are on the way.