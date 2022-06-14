Katy Perry Celebrates Pride With New Spin On A Throwback Song In Las Vegas
By Kelly Fisher
June 15, 2022
Katy Perry pledged to always fight for, honor, and celebrate friends in the LGBTQ+ community as she led into a must-see performance at "Can't Cancel Pride — Proud and Together." Perry closed the show from Las Vegas with truly Vegas-worthy set pieces and performers on stage, beginning her throwback hit “Waking Up In Vegas” with a new spin.
Can’t Cancel Pride, hosted on Tuesday (June 14) at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and in remote locations, featured star-studded performances and appearances by Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who, Kim Petras and others. It served as a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community celebrating visibility and inclusivity for all. Perry, who has her own Las Vegas Residency, rocked the performance sky-high boots and a dress fit for a bubble bath on the bathroom-themed stage (complete with giant, dancing rubber duckies). The pop princess and longtime LGBTQ+ ally debuted her dance-worthy, Vegas-inspired anthem in 2008:
“You wanna cash out/ And get the hell outta town/ Don't be a baby/ Remember what you told me/ Shut up and put your money where your mouth is’ That's what you get for waking up in Vegas/ Get up and shake the glitter off your clothes now/ That's what you get for waking up in Vegas.”
.@KatyPerry lit up #CantCancelPride like a firework!!! 🎆🌈✨ pic.twitter.com/W9U7L8N6Rt— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 15, 2022
Perry has released tons of hit songs throughout her career that would be perfect to listen to during Pride Month. Iconic tracks include her 2008 breakout “I Kissed A Girl,” the empowering “Roar,” and, of course, the unforgettable “Firework,” to name a few (but see a full list here).
In case you missed it, or want to relive it again, the 2022 Can't Cancel Pride will later be available on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.