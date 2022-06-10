8 Of Katy Perry's Campiest Songs To Blast This Pride Month

Over a decade later, Katy's debut single "I Kissed A Girl" is still as fun as ever. At the time, the song's lyrics further pushed society's subconscious idea that queer female sexuality is purely experimental and something that young girls grow out of. Now, we know better and so does Katy Perry. In a moment of great allyship, the singer stated she would approach the song differently now. "We've come a long way. Bisexuality wasn't as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What's true for you can evolve." Despite all of that, the song is still a celebration of queerness and reminds us the world could always use more bisexual anthems about the taste of cherry chapstick.