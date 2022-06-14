Lizzo Shares New Version Of 'Grrrls' After Fans Point Out Ableist Lyric
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 14, 2022
Lizzo came through for fans after they let her know her new song "Grrrls" contains a harmful lyric. In the original track's beginning lines, she sings, "Hold my bag, b--ch, Hold my bag/ Do you see this s--t? I'm a spaz." Since the song was released on Friday, June 10th, fans online have been engaged in discourse around the use of the word "spaz."
One Twitter user tweeted Lizzo explaining the harm the word can cause. "Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”
June 13, 2022
Lizzo promptly responded on Monday night (June 13) with the following statement announcing she has changed the lyric. "Let’s make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of my listening and taking action. As an influential artist, I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."
The lyric has been changed to replace "I'm a spaz" with "Hold me back." You can listen to the new version below. The song will be featured on Lizzo's forthcoming studio album Special which is set to arrive on July 15th.