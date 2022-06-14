Lizzo Shares New Version Of 'Grrrls' After Fans Point Out Ableist Lyric

Lizzo came through for fans after they let her know her new song "Grrrls" contains a harmful lyric. In the original track's beginning lines, she sings, "Hold my bag, b--ch, Hold my bag/ Do you see this s--t? I'm a spaz." Since the song was released on Friday, June 10th, fans online have been engaged in discourse around the use of the word "spaz."

One Twitter user tweeted Lizzo explaining the harm the word can cause. "Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”