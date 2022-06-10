Lizzo Celebrates Female Friendship On New Track 'Grrrls'

Lizzo is back with another single from her upcoming album Special. The rapper/singer dropped the track "Grrrls" on Friday, June 10, which is a tribute to female friendship. Produced by Max Martin, Lizzo shows support to the women in her life with hilarious lines like, "We CEOs and dancing like a C-E-Hoe."

In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Lizzo gave some insight into her next era and revealed the new album has been in the works for a long time. "Broadly, I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018. It has evolved to a place where I’m proud," she said. "It’s one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date. I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music."