Pro-Life Protester Arrested After Scaling Tallest Building In Oklahoma City

A notorious pro-life protester was arrested after scaling the tallest building in Oklahoma City. While officials did not identify the suspect, KFOR reported that he was Maison DesChamps, who goes by the moniker "Pro-Life Spiderman" on Instagram.

DesChamps shared a video as he climbed the 50-story Devon Tower in protest of abortion. He said his most recent stunt was done in support of the pro-life charity, Let Them Live.

Authorities received reports that a man was climbing the building without any gear just after 9 a.m. The Oklahoma City Police Department closed off the streets around Devon Tower as they tried to get him to come down. When they arrived, one man on the ground fled from the officers, while DesChamps continued to scale Devon Tower as he battled high winds, which were gusting over 30 mph near the top of the building.

About an hour later, the department tweeted that he was taken into custody after reaching the top of the building. He was booked on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

This is not the first time that DesChamps has free-climbed an office tower. In May, he was arrested after climbing the 60-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.