Pro-Life Protester Arrested After Scaling Tallest Building In Oklahoma City

By Bill Galluccio

June 14, 2022

Oklahoma City at dusk
Photo: Getty Images

A notorious pro-life protester was arrested after scaling the tallest building in Oklahoma City. While officials did not identify the suspect, KFOR reported that he was Maison DesChamps, who goes by the moniker "Pro-Life Spiderman" on Instagram.

DesChamps shared a video as he climbed the 50-story Devon Tower in protest of abortion. He said his most recent stunt was done in support of the pro-life charity, Let Them Live.

Authorities received reports that a man was climbing the building without any gear just after 9 a.m. The Oklahoma City Police Department closed off the streets around Devon Tower as they tried to get him to come down. When they arrived, one man on the ground fled from the officers, while DesChamps continued to scale Devon Tower as he battled high winds, which were gusting over 30 mph near the top of the building.

About an hour later, the department tweeted that he was taken into custody after reaching the top of the building. He was booked on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

This is not the first time that DesChamps has free-climbed an office tower. In May, he was arrested after climbing the 60-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.