San Diego Bar Named One Of The 30 Best Rooftop Bars In America

Rooftop bars are a great way to enjoy good drinks and great conversation with unbeatable views of some of the most beautiful cities in the country. From funky, themed bars to sophisticated cocktail lounges and everything in between, there is something for every one to enjoy.

LoveFood searched the country for some of the best rooftop bars around, compiling a list of the top 30 across several states, including one right here in San Diego. According to the site:

"At these hangouts, with unrivaled locations perched high above some of America's most beautiful cities, the experience can be all yours."

So which rooftop bar in San Diego was chosen as one of the best in the country?

The Nolen

Located high above San Diego on top of the Courtyard Gaslamp, The Nolen offers guests a chance to enjoy a timeless cocktail menu while taking in spectacular views of the city. They often change up the menu, offering seasonal bites and drinks that will have you coming back for more.

The Nolen is located at 453 Sixth Avenue, #7007.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The Nolen sits on the 14th floor of the Courtyard Gaslamp building, watching over the San Diego skyline. The drinks program features a select few small-batch spirits distilled in and around the city, as well as from the wider US. Their cocktails are little different here too, incorporating barrel-aged spirits in innovative ways to provide guests with something intriguing. The Third Rodeo is a heady mix of rye whiskey, chai syrup and sarsaparilla smoked bitters, whereas the Jungle 2 Jungle brings a house blend of rum together with Aperol and lime. Don't miss happy hour: Monday to Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from 3 p.m. on Sundays."

Check out the full list here to see some of the best rooftop bars in the country.