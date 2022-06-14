Shocking Video Shows Angry Uber Passenger Assaulting Arizona Driver

An angry Uber passenger in Arizona allegedly punched a driver repeatedly after getting angry, and it was all caught on camera. 12 News reported that the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Monday in Phoenix.

Jonathan Carroll, the Uber driver, says it all started because of the confusion over a pick-up spot. But before he could do anything, he was being punched. Carroll said to the man, "I'm right in front of the Spurr Lounge, the bar that's right here. There's a daycare center across the street, I don't know, it's far, man. Where exactly are you, bro?"

That quickly escalated, and after some words Carroll canceled the ride. Carroll said, "He gets into the vehicle, and I was trying to explain where the GPS took me, and he wasn't having any part of it."

Carroll added, "Like any driver, I've had my share of rude, crude, and disrespectful riders - especially when they're intoxicated - but you never think anything like this is going to happen to you, and then it does."

Check out the video at the link below. WARNING: some viewers may find the video disturbing.