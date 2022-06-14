'Stranger Things' Star Filming New Movie In Minnesota

A small Minnesota town will soon play host to Stranger Things star Joe Kerry as he films a new movie, according to Bring Me The News.

London-based Signature Films was recently granted a permit to film scenes for an upcoming movie starring Kerry, who plays Steve Harrington on the hit sci-fi show, in Jordan. The film, an action movie titled Marmalade, will also feature Aldis Hodge. Hodge stars in Showtime's City on a Hill and has recently been cast as Carter Hall in the upcoming DC superhero movie Black Adam.

"This one is a little movie, but it's with people that make big movies," Anne Healy, the film's location manager, told the Jordan City Council on Monday.

Here's how the production company's website describes Marmalade:

"From his prison cell, small town simpleton Baron tells a tale to his cellmate Otis about his rebellious girlfriend Marmalade, including a bank heist they committed together. After learning of the stolen cash, Otis agrees to help plan an escape to reunite Baron with his true love. Little does anyone know the master puppeteering at work manipulating them all."

According to the permit filed with the city, the scenes will be filmed on Water Street and First Street on June 20. Some parking and street restrictions will be in effect during the shoot.