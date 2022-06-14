This Minnesota Whiskey Is The Best In The State

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 14, 2022

You don't have to be a velvet-jacket clad, cigar-smoking gentleman to enjoy a nice glass of whiskey. Whiskey is for everyone (everyone of the legal drinking age, that is). But with so many different types and brands of whiskey on the market — from Scotch, to Japanese single malt to Kentucky bourbon — it can be hard to know what to chose for your next drink, or your next gift for your favorite whiskey lover.

We suggest you start with something from your own state. UPROXX named Tattersall Minnesota Wheated as the best whiskey to come from Minnesota. It has an ABV of 50% and an average price of $40. Here's what they had to say about it:

This whiskey is made from 100 percent locally grown Minnesota wheat, which adds a nice depth of local flavor. That wheat is then fermented with a fruity yeast strain before distilling, cold aging in those Minnesota winters, proofing, and bottling. Hints of berries and bananas lead towards a caramel spice undercut with vanilla. There’s an echo of rye spice in the background here that helps lead to a big finish with more fruit and a warm alcohol buzz. This is a solid wheat whiskey with a bright flavor profile. Still, this falls squarely in the cocktail base bracket — meaning it makes a quality whiskey sour or boulevardier.
