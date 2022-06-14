Tennessee Theme Park Chosen As The Best In The U.S.

Tennessee is home to many incredible places, from Music City and Graceland to rolling hills and mountains. Now, it can add a new moniker: home of the best theme park in the country.

Dollywood received the top honor for the 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards by Tripadvisor on Tuesday (June 14), being named the best theme park in the United States and the eighth best in the entire world, per FOX 17. According to the list, country music legend and Tennessee treasure Dolly Parton's theme park received higher ratings and reviews from May 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022, beating out other popular parks like Universal Studios and Disney World's Magic Kingdom to claim the top spot.

"I'm so proud of the work my people do to make Dollywood such a great place for families," said Parton. "When I started dreaming up Dollywood all those years ago, I hoped it would be somewhere folks were excited to come visit and enjoy time together. To hear that they are leaving so many positive comments about their time here really shows what we're doing is working. In the current world, I want Dollywood to be a place where the light shines every day."