Texas City Could Be Left Without Water For 48 Hours Amid Heat Wave

By Dani Medina

June 14, 2022

Photo: City of Odessa

A major water break could cause the city of Odessa, Texas, to be without water for up to 48 hours.

The City of Odessa issued a statement on Tuesday (June 14) that said the working to close the water break at the intersection of 42nd and San Jacinto is "taking longer than anticipated."

A boil water notice has been issued and residents can expect a significant loss in water pressure and/or no water at all, officials said. Much of the community — with a population of 110,000 — remains without water at this time.

"Citizens should boil water prior to using for cooking, drinking, brushing your teeth, making ice, washing dishes or any other consumption," officials said.

The water shortage comes amid a heat wave slamming parts of the United States. Temperatures are scheduled to remain in the high 90s through the week, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Water distribution sites are being set up at the following locations. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle.

  • McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road
  • Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway
  • FM 1936 & W. University

For more information, stay tuned to local news and radio stations.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.