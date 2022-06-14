Texas City Could Be Left Without Water For 48 Hours Amid Heat Wave

A major water break could cause the city of Odessa, Texas, to be without water for up to 48 hours.

The City of Odessa issued a statement on Tuesday (June 14) that said the working to close the water break at the intersection of 42nd and San Jacinto is "taking longer than anticipated."

A boil water notice has been issued and residents can expect a significant loss in water pressure and/or no water at all, officials said. Much of the community — with a population of 110,000 — remains without water at this time.

"Citizens should boil water prior to using for cooking, drinking, brushing your teeth, making ice, washing dishes or any other consumption," officials said.

The water shortage comes amid a heat wave slamming parts of the United States. Temperatures are scheduled to remain in the high 90s through the week, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Water distribution sites are being set up at the following locations. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle.

McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road

Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway

FM 1936 & W. University

For more information, stay tuned to local news and radio stations.