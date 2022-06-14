This Is The Fastest Growing City In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

June 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Stacker compiled a list of the fast-growing cities in Louisiana, ranging from small towns in northern regions to popular port cities along the Gulf Coast and everywhere in between.

So which Louisiana town is the fast-growing city in the state?

New Orleans

It should come as no surprise that New Orleans was named the city with the fastest growth compared to other towns across the state. The Crescent City's popularity as a top tourist destination paired with its legendary musical and cultural history rooted deep in the state makes this a place that many people want to call home.

According to the report, the population of New Orleans has increased by 88,712 from 2010 to 2020. As of 2020, the city has a population of 383,997, making it the largest city in Louisiana and the 53rd largest city in the country.

These are the fastest growing cities in Louisiana, according to the report:

  1. New Orleans
  2. Lake Charles
  3. Chalmette
  4. Youngsville
  5. Metairie
  6. Prairieville
  7. Broussard
  8. Zachary
  9. Addis
  10. Gardere
  11. Central
  12. Terrytown
  13. Gonzales
  14. Covington
  15. Lafayette
  16. Meraux
  17. Harvey
  18. Bossier City
  19. Bayou Blue
  20. Arabi

Check out the full report here to see Louisiana's fastest-growing cities.

