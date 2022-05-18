These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

Louisiana has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many people are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?

U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability, and four cities in the Pelican State made the list.

These Louisiana cities are among the best places to live in the country:

No. 93: Baton Rouge

No. 116: Lafayette

No. 136: New Orleans

No. 140: Shreveport

Coming in at No. 93 overall, Baton Rouge was named the best place to live in the state and one of the best in the entire country. With an overall score of 6.1, Louisiana's capital city "moves at a suburban pace while offering the opportunities of a flourishing cultural hub."

These are the Top 10 best places to live, according to the list:

Huntsville, Alabama Colorado Springs, Colorado Green Bay, Wisconsin Boulder, Colorado San Jose, California Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Maine Sarasota, Florida San Francisco, California

Check out the full list here to see the best places to live in the country.