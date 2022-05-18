These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022
By Sarah Tate
May 18, 2022
Louisiana has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many people are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?
U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability, and four cities in the Pelican State made the list.
These Louisiana cities are among the best places to live in the country:
- No. 93: Baton Rouge
- No. 116: Lafayette
- No. 136: New Orleans
- No. 140: Shreveport
Coming in at No. 93 overall, Baton Rouge was named the best place to live in the state and one of the best in the entire country. With an overall score of 6.1, Louisiana's capital city "moves at a suburban pace while offering the opportunities of a flourishing cultural hub."
These are the Top 10 best places to live, according to the list:
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Boulder, Colorado
- San Jose, California
- Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina
- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Portland, Maine
- Sarasota, Florida
- San Francisco, California
Check out the full list here to see the best places to live in the country.