This Is The Fastest Growing City In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

June 14, 2022

Downtown Riverfront of Spokane Washington
Photo: Getty Images

Changing work environments and a bustling housing market are causing some American cities to experience rapid growth. Stacker wanted to get an idea about which cities are seeing the most growth in Washington state:

"Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

Analysts used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine their rankings, which are based on the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020. According to their findings, this is the fastest-growing city in the Evergreen State:

Seattle!

Here are some statistics researchers provided about the Emerald City:

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: +141,775 (#8 among all cities nationwide)
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 23.8% (#204 among cities in Washington, #4,802 among all cities nationwide)
  • 2020 population: 737,015 (#1 largest city in Washington, #18 largest city nationwide)

These are the fastest-growing cities in Washington, according to Stacker:

  1. Seattle
  2. Kent
  3. Kirkland
  4. Bellevue
  5. Vancouver
  6. Sammamish
  7. Pasco
  8. Spokane
  9. Redmond
  10. Tacoma
  11. Renton
  12. Auburn
  13. Burien
  14. Bothell
  15. Spokane Valley
  16. Richland
  17. Kennewick
  18. Federal Way
  19. Lacey
  20. Marysville

Click HERE to check out the full report.

