This Is The Fastest Growing City In Washington

Changing work environments and a bustling housing market are causing some American cities to experience rapid growth. Stacker wanted to get an idea about which cities are seeing the most growth in Washington state:

"Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

Analysts used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine their rankings, which are based on the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020. According to their findings, this is the fastest-growing city in the Evergreen State:

Seattle!

Here are some statistics researchers provided about the Emerald City:

2010 to 2020 population change: +141,775 (#8 among all cities nationwide)

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 23.8% (#204 among cities in Washington, #4,802 among all cities nationwide)

2020 population: 737,015 (#1 largest city in Washington, #18 largest city nationwide)

These are the fastest-growing cities in Washington, according to Stacker:

Seattle Kent Kirkland Bellevue Vancouver Sammamish Pasco Spokane Redmond Tacoma Renton Auburn Burien Bothell Spokane Valley Richland Kennewick Federal Way Lacey Marysville

Click HERE to check out the full report.