This Is The Most Romantic Destination In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

June 14, 2022

Hatfield House East Facade
Photo: Getty Images

Every night is a good night for a date night. If you want nothing more than to make memories with your plus one, look no further than the most romantic place to be in the entire state. This location is rated the most romantic due to its beautiful atmosphere and intimate surroundings. Before planning your next date night or weekend getaway, consider this popular romantic destination.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most romantic destination in all of Illinois is the Cloran Mansion in Galena. The Cloran Mansion is picture perfect, and then some. It is a historic property featuring multiple fireplaces and large romantically-designed rooms. There are many weddings hosted at this beautiful venue.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most romantic place to be in all of Illinois:

"Set in an elegant redbrick mansion near Galena’s picturesque historic district, enjoy a B&B stay at Cloran Mansion made for romance with elegant rooms, some of which include fireplaces and two-person jetted tubs. It’s no surprise that this luxurious property is a popular spot for weddings."

For a complete list of the most romantic destinations in each state visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.