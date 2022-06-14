This Is The Most Romantic Destination In Illinois

Every night is a good night for a date night. If you want nothing more than to make memories with your plus one, look no further than the most romantic place to be in the entire state. This location is rated the most romantic due to its beautiful atmosphere and intimate surroundings. Before planning your next date night or weekend getaway, consider this popular romantic destination.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most romantic destination in all of Illinois is the Cloran Mansion in Galena. The Cloran Mansion is picture perfect, and then some. It is a historic property featuring multiple fireplaces and large romantically-designed rooms. There are many weddings hosted at this beautiful venue.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most romantic place to be in all of Illinois:

"Set in an elegant redbrick mansion near Galena’s picturesque historic district, enjoy a B&B stay at Cloran Mansion made for romance with elegant rooms, some of which include fireplaces and two-person jetted tubs. It’s no surprise that this luxurious property is a popular spot for weddings."

