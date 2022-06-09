This Is The Best Chicago-Style Hot Dog In All Of Chicago

The hot dogs served at this Chicago hot dog vendor are so large that they have to make their own hotdog buns.

According to a list compiled by Secret Chicago, the best Chicago-style hot dog in the entire city can be found at the Superdawg Drive-In. The Superdawg Drive-In is a city staple; and you could not miss the stand from a mile away. They are known for heavily topping their extra large hot dogs with some of the best ingredients.

Here is what Secret Chicago had to say about the best Chicago-style hot dog in Chicago:

"Superdawg Drive-In is one of the most iconic hot dog vendors in Chicago and something of an architectural landmark with its giant anthropomorphic hot dogs on the roof and distinctive neon kitsch design. It’s also home to one of the most distinctive hot dogs in the city though those at Superdawg might tell you it’s more than a hot dog, in a realm of its own. According to owner and operator Lisa Drucker, what you’ll get at Superdawg is thicker and heavier than the dogs you get at most places. The dogs are extra-large. So large, in fact, that while other hot dog vendors bulk-buy traditional poppy seed buns, Superdawg apparently has to have custom buns made specially to hold the Superdawg."

