This Is The Most Romantic Destination In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

June 14, 2022

Roasting Marshmallows
Photo: Getty Images

Every night is a good night for a date night. If you want nothing more than to make memories with your plus one, look no further than the most romantic place to be in the entire state. This location is rated the most romantic due to its beautiful atmosphere and intimate surroundings. Before planning your next date night or weekend getaway, consider this popular romantic destination.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most romantic destination in all of Ohio is Hocking Hills State Park. Hocking Hills is the perfect place to hike with your partner. It provides some of the most beautiful views in the entire state, and offers plenty of fun couple activities.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most romantic place to be in all of Ohio:

"Hocking Hills State Park is one of the prettiest places in all of Ohio. If you’re a nature-loving couple, this is where you’ll want to go with endless trails that wind through the woods, a river for a lazy float, and waterfalls to relax by. It’s also close to the Hocking Hills Winery if you want to enjoy a tasting."

For a complete list of the most romantic destinations in each state visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.