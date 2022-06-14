This Is The Most Romantic Destination In Tennessee

Anniversaries and Valentine's Day may be the most popular time to pull out all the romantic stops, but who needs a special holiday to say "I love you" when you can sweep your significant other off their feet by taking them to the most romantic spot around.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the most romantic destination in each state, including this must-see spot in Tennessee. According to the site:

"When you want to escape with the one you love (or the one you're hoping to ignite a spark with) there are many places throughout the country to choose from, whether it's a luxury couples' resort or a romantic small town. Getting away from it all is always better with a special someone, and in many cases, you don't even have to go very far."

So what was considered the most romantic destination in Tennessee?

Blackberry Farm

Located in Walland, Tennessee, about 25 miles south of Knoxville, Blackberry Farm is waiting to welcome guests for their stay at the luxury hotel and resort. Blackberry Farm is located at 1471 W. Millers Cove Road in Walland.

Here's what Trips To Discover had to say about the most romantic destination in Tennessee:

"Blackberry Farm is often named among the country's best, providing one of the most romantic stays you'll find anywhere. It's nestled on a 4,200-acre estate in the Smoky Mountains on a real working farm with vegetable gardens, cheese-making, wild plant foraging, and more. Tasting tours, cooking demonstrations, wine events, and activities like horseback riding, fly fishing, hiking, and archery are available too, along with a blissful spa."

