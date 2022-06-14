This Ohio Whiskey Is The Best In The State

You don't have to be a velvet-jacket clad, cigar-smoking gentleman to enjoy a nice glass of whiskey. Whiskey is for everyone (everyone of the legal drinking age, that is). But with so many different types and brands of whiskey on the market — from Scotch, to Japanese single malt to Kentucky bourbon — it can be hard to know what to chose for your next drink, or your next gift for your favorite whiskey lover.

We suggest you start with something from your own state. UPROXX named Middle West Straight Dark Pumpernickel Rye as the best bottle of whiskey that comes out of Ohio. It has an ABV of 48% and costs an average of $47. Here's what they had to say about it:

It’s all in the name. This Ohio whiskey is made with dark pumpernickel rye, Ohio soft red winter wheat, yellow corn, 2-row barley malts. The juice is then aged for three years in new white oak. That rye comes through on the nose like a sourdough German bread you find in every bakery over there. That nose is supported by hints of powdery cinnamon, vanilla pods, and a touch of powdered ginger. The palate leans into the caraway seeds of the rye with an almost funky green tea vibe. The finish sweetens with a molasses-cut oatmeal cookie feel. This is one of the most unique ryes out there. It’s great as a sipper and super funky and fresh in a cocktail.