Winds Cause Pipeline Fire To Spread Over 15,000 Acres Overnight

The Pipeline Fire is still burning across Arizona. Overnight winds caused the fire to jump from 5,000 acres to a staggering 20,000 acres, according to an InciWeb update.

AZ Family reported that the fire was allegedly started after a 57-year-old man lit his toilet paper on fire after defecating in the forest.

A dedicated website has been set up for new information regarding the fire. It was set up by the county.

Click here to check out the website.

Evacuations are now in place for several in the communities near the fire. Some of those evacuations were lifted for residents near Doney Park, Macann Estates, and Silver Saddle Trailer Park. The website states:

"Residents are being allowed to return to their homes immediately. CCSO reminds these residents that they are still in “SET” status and that if the fire threatens the community, they will again be placed on “GO” status.

Timberline and Fernwood areas are still in “GO” status evacuation. This is being re-evaluated as the day goes on and we will keep the community up to date if this changes."

Click here for updates about evacuations.