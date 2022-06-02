3 Teens Accused Of Sparking Arizona Wildfire

Three teens from Arizona are now facing charges after allegedly sparking a small wildfire. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the small wildfire was started in Flagstaff.

According to police, the Railroad Fire was started by a flare gun on May 24th. The fire scorched an acre of brush behind the neighborhood of Railroad Springs before crews were able to get it under control.

Tips were sent in to detectives from the community, including classmates of the teens and a parent.

The juveniles were not arrested by Flagstaff police because they did not pose any additional threat. The names of the three suspects have not been released. Detective Alex Chirovsky said that the case will be referred to juvenile court.

Flagstaff has already had a very active wildfire season this year with forced evacuations and destroyed homes.

Chirovsky said that residents have been hyper aware of fire danger in the area which was likely what led to the many tips in the case of this brush fire. "The best resource for us is everyone being fire wise and paying attention to their surroundings. That response of the community working together is really what made us able to resolve a case like this fairly quickly," Chirovsky said.