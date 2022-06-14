World's Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturer Moves HQ To Texas

By Dani Medina

June 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Construction equipment giant Caterpillar is moving its global headquarters from Illinois to Texas, the company announced Tuesday (June 14).

It was not made immediately clear why Caterpillar — the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer — decided to make the move to the Lone Star State, according to Reuters. The company said it didn't seek or receive incentives for relocation.

Most of Caterpillar's 230 Illinois-based employees will transition to Irving, Texas, over time. The company also said it plans to maintain its presence in Illinois, however, where over 17,000 employees work.

In a tweet, Governor Greg Abbott said Texas "is a perfect fit for this international brand."

"Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial turbines and diesel-electric locomotives," according to Caterpillar's website.

