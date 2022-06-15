Bill Gates Says Crypto, NFTs Phenomenon Is 'Based On Greater Fool Theory'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates described the cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens phenomenons as being "100% based on greater fool theory."

During an appearance at a TechCrunch talk to discuss climate change on Tuesday (June 14), Gates discussed the recent popularity of crypto and NFTs and his doubt of the idea that they would increase in price with enough investors willing to pay more for them.

Gates referenced the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, calling them "expensive digital images of monkeys" and joking that they would "improve the world tremendously."

“I’m used to asset classes ... like a farm where they have output, or like a company where they make products,” Gates said via CNBC.

NFTs are unexchangeable and often touted as a form of proving ownership of digital assets, but many critics deemed them overhyped, while also acknowledging them as harmful to the environment due to the energy-intensive nature of cryptocurrency.

“I’m not involved in that,” Gates added while discussing crypto. “I’m not long or short any of those things.”