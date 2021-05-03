Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage

CNBC reports Bill Gates currently owns 1.37% of Microsoft's outstanding shares, which is estimated to be valued at more than $26 billion, and is listed as the fourth richest billionaire in the world with a net worth of $124 billion, according to Forbes.

Bill Gates stepped down from Microsoft's board amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to focus on the nonprofit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation alongside his wife last year. Both Bill and Melinda Gates have served as the foundation's co-chairs and trustees since its launch in 2000.

Bill and Melinda Gates met a Microsoft when she was working as a marketing manager.

Photo: Getty Images