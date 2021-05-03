Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage
By Jason Hall
May 3, 2021
Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda, announced their decision to end their marriage of 27 years in a joint statement shared on social media.
"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple wrote. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we and grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."
May 3, 2021
CNBC reports Bill Gates currently owns 1.37% of Microsoft's outstanding shares, which is estimated to be valued at more than $26 billion, and is listed as the fourth richest billionaire in the world with a net worth of $124 billion, according to Forbes.
Bill Gates stepped down from Microsoft's board amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to focus on the nonprofit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation alongside his wife last year. Both Bill and Melinda Gates have served as the foundation's co-chairs and trustees since its launch in 2000.
Bill and Melinda Gates met a Microsoft when she was working as a marketing manager.
Photo: Getty Images