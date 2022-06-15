As temperatures in Texas soar this summer, you'll want to keep this law in mind.

The Unlawful Restaurant of a Dog Bill states that dogs cannot be tethered outside during extreme weather events, according to the Houston Chronicle. That includes heat advisories, hurricanes, tropical storms, tornado warnings and freezing temperatures. The law also states dogs cannot be left outside and unattended without shade from direct sunlight and potable water.

A new bill — the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act — that went into effect in January strengthens the previously mentioned bill and gives more protections for pets. It not only establishes a basic standard of care for outdoor animals, but also aims to prevent dogs from dying while attached to heavy tethers in extreme weather conditions, according to the Houston Chronicle. It requires pets to be outside with adequate shelter and out of direct heat. It also allows law enforcement to intervene in animal cruelty situations.

Failure to comply with these laws can result in a Class C misdemeanor, which carries a penalty fine of up to $500.