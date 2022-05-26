Deadly And Highly-Contagious Dog Virus On The Rise In Texas

Parvovirus, a deadly and highly contagious virus virus that can affect all dogs, is on the rise in Texas, the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services has warned.

ACS said shelters across the Lone Star State have seen an increase in pups positive with parvovirus. "That could impact you at home—even if you don’t have puppies. You see, if we are seeing Parvo in shelters that are taking in pets from the community, it means it's likely coming from the community. Even though pups are most at risk, Parvo can affect dogs of any age, especially those who have not been getting their shots," ACS said.

Parvovirus is transmitted through the feces of an infected dog. Dogs can also become infected on a walk or at a park. To protect your pups against parvovirus, make sure your dog is up-to-date with shots. The ACS urges unvaccinated dogs to stay away from public floors and some outdoor spaces.

Symptoms of parvovirus include vomiting, diarrhea with a distinct metallic smell, lethargy and loss of appetite. The virus is often fatal and expensive to treat.

